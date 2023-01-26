By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has assured citizens of the State that he would hit the ground running to deliver good governance and promote unity among the people.

Barr. Mutfwang who spoke at the Party’s town hall meeting at Bassa local government area of the State urged the people to vote for him and all other candidates of the PDP as he reiterated he would be a governor to all Plateau people.

His words, “… Plateau shall recover, I am here in Bassa which has been one of the most loyal local government areas to PDP, Bassa has a special place in the structure of the PDP in 2023. The reason for this meeting is to reassure you that PDP is the Party, the 2023 elections are between the PDP and others, and PDP is the Party of the State. We made mistakes in the past but we have learnt our lessons.

“The time is now to right the wrong, Plateau is our heritage and must be preserved. We have come to solicit your support, the time of indecision is over, the time has come for you to decide to vote for PDP. All our candidates are candidates most desirable. I know the problem of insecurity that has bedeviled the local government area but I assure you that I will be a governor to all the Plateau people.

“Plateau won’t be put to shame if you vote for me. I will promote unity in the State, the barriers we have will be pulled down, Plateau is too small to be divided, I will hit the ground running and Plateau would prosper again…”

Earlier, the State Party Chairman, Chris Hassan handed over the Party’s flag to Happiness Akawu, the wife of the deceased candidate, Matthew Akawu who died after winning the Party’s primary election to contest the Pengana State Constituency. She was earlier affirmed as the flag bearer of the Party.

Hassan also received 207 people who decamped from other political parties to the PDP in the local government area.

The Director General of the Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo campaign council, Chief Letep Dabang also urged the gathering which consisted of politicians, development associations, the business community, and others to vote for the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Those in attendance engaged in a question and answer session and promised to support the Party to succeed.