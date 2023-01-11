A socio-cultural group under the aegis of the Ikale Heritage Development Association, IHDA, has mapped out strategic mobilization campaign across the nooks and crannies of the South West in support of the All Progressives Congress, APC, standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential election.

Chairman of the group, Otunba Sola Olatunji who described Asiwaju as a destined child sent specially by God to liberate Nigeria, revealed that the mobilization would be unprecedented and different from the run of the mill campaigns.

According to him, the mobilization includes road shows, rallies, house-to-house talk, souvenirs, handbills and many more adding that the group had already visited some prominent traditional rulers in the Zone to kick-off the campaign.

Olatunji said: “Tinubu is destined to rule Nigeria. He is in the class of Abrahim Lincolm, Nelson Mandela and other great men in history. We perused the credentials of all the candidates and concluded that Tinubu is a stand-out politician. He is brilliant, full of ideas and an outstanding leadership qualities. He is a rare gem who rarely comes for specific purposes in the history of a nation or generation. His achievements and political clouts put him head and shoulders above others.

“Tinubu is wealthy and Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief that as President he will not pilfer the commonwealth of the country. His wealth should not be measured in naira and kobo alone but rather by the goodwill and image he has built, through development of men.

“We have visited some remote villages in the South-West and also paid homage to some traditional monarchs and their response to the Tinubu-for-President movement has been encouraging. They all believe in his capacity to turn our hopelessness around as a country. Men, women, youths are all clamouring for him to win. And he will win as we are sure to garner over six million votes from our efforts.”

Looking at various issues such as economy, security, education, good health, among others Olatunji says Tinubu is one person who can tackle all these problems holistically and proffer solutions. He knows enough of Nigeria.

Speaking on why the South East should not expect the Presidency on a platter of gold, Olatunji said: “Politics is not served Alacarte. You don’t take political decisions on the basis of ‘it is my turn.’ Any zone – South-East, South-West or South-South, that desires to have the presidency must know how to play its political card right and correctly.

“I sincerely believe that tribalism should be removed from our political space. It is national. To me, this is a national thing. We need somebody to unify Nigeria and sincerely, I don’t believe there is anybody in the contest now that is better qualified to do that job than Asiwaju Tinubu.

Also speaking of the Muslim-Muslim ticket brouhaha, Olatunji warns that politics and religion are two different issues that shouldn’t be mixed together.

“Politics and religion are two parallel lines,” he said. “Every politician goes to the battle with his best arsenal that will ensure victory. Asiaju’s political calculation in choosing Kashim Shettima should be applauded. The combination has shown so far that those crying their voices hoarse on the Muslim-Muslim ticket are mere outsiders weeping louder than the bereaved.

“Nigerians have seen that it is imperative to have our best players to stir the nation’s ship to smooth economic recovery and have a well secure nation that we are all proud of.”

Olatunji warns Nigerians to be wary of the antics of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the letterman angling that the Otta farmer is a monumental tragedy in Nigeria’s bid to move forward,

He said: “The history of Nigeria will be hostile to Obasanjo. This is a man preaching Democracy yet a leading anti democratic force in Nigeria, who does not respect the rule of law.”