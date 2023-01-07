Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has urged political leaders and their supporters to conduct political activities peacefully ahead of the 2023 general election.

The governor made the call when he paid homage to Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, the Emir of Gombe, on Saturday in Gombe.

He attributed the relative peace and harmonious coexistence being experienced in the state to the collective efforts of all the stakeholders.

According to him, peace remains the major tool for government to implement its policies and programmes, adding that, “without peace and tranquility, nothing will succeed and that’s why we are calling on all stakeholders to sustain the peace”.

Yahaya stressed the need for political leaders and their followers to play politics by the rules and encourage peaceful approach to campaigns and all political activities in the state.

He said that his administration would do all it takes to ensure that the relative peace is sustain, saying that, “we are ready to give the enabling ground for everyone to play its own role”.

While calling for peaceful campaigns across the state, Yahaya warned that his administration would not condone acts capable of threatening the peace, unity and prosperity of the state ahead of the election.

“I call on leaders at all levels to sensitise the public, especially the youths to avoid violence and political restiveness as we go into the general election”.

He thanked the Emir for his support and fatherly advice, adding that it contributed immensely to the successes recorded by his administration.

The governor said that his administration would continue to support traditional institutions in view of their leadership roles and preservation of cultural heritage of the people of the state.

Responding, Shehu-Abubakar III commended the governor for the administration’s developmental strides in health, education, infrastructure and other sectors aimed at improving the wellbeing of the people.

The royal father called on all stakeholders to support efforts at ensuring that the state remained peaceful for everyone to continue to do their legitimate businesses. (NAN)