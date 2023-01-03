By Esther Onyegbula

Global X-Factor boss and transformational speaker Wale Fakuyi have tasked Nigerians, especially youths to chart course in 2023.

Fakuyi gave the charge at the Global X-Factor first anniversary and broadcast tagged, ‘The Architect: Road Map to 2023’.

According to the author of Go and write your script, and the world is a big Stage, “we need to do more, challenge previous existing belief, drive ourselves to achieve more as there is no room for mediocrity.”

Alluding to the precision of the world’s best-designed architectural masterpiece, Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre, Iceland to the Burj Khalifa Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

He gave credence to great architects like Frank Lloyd Wright, and Frank Owen Genhry who designed the best building in the world, Fakuyi noted that every human being is an architect of some sort, with an innate capacity to determine the direction of his life.”

He said, there is a renewed commitment to do more, saying the mind that produces $100, can produce $1000 and vice versa.

“Nigerians need to put their minds to good use to enjoy inspiration, guidance and direction in the new year.”

He warned strongly that “if you are casual about your approach in 2023, you will get casual results.

“Investment in skills and knowledge, he concludes will make 2023 memorable”

Speaking at the event, an Ambassador of the Organisation, Folashade Adewale-Fakuyi, the Founder of The Model Marriage (TMM) stated that the objective of the platform is to rapidly improve the skill set of its members by sharing distilled wisdom, Cognate knowledge delivered by facilitated introspection.”

She asserts that the Global X-factor platform has since received global attention and mention, while corporate organisation and individuals alike use their intervention, public speaking services, customer service training, workforce motivation, writing services and consulting intervention to a large degree.”

It will be recalled, that a similar intervention on the Emergence of a New Nigeria which was held in February 2022, was published in several national dailies.