By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, alleged that the current fuel scarcity and naira redesign were parts of the plan by some powers-that-be to sabotage the 2023 general election.

Tinubu spoke during the APC presidential campaign at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Tinubu declared that the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes were artificially created to discourage Nigerians from voting for the APC.

The APC presidential candidate called on the people to remain resolute and resist any attempt by anyone to stop the election from holding.

Tinubu promised that his administration would also introduce a student loan programme that would ensure that no Nigerian student is unable to complete his or her education because of school fees.

“There will be a student loan, nobody will drop out of university because of school fees, I guarantee you that.

“Nobody will have to repeat one class for eight years and not graduate.

“We are too smart, we are brilliant, we are courageous, we will make a four-year course be a four-year course,” he said.

While saying that the forthcoming general election is a revolution that would reshape the country, he noted that his administration would do all it can to ensure that the price of fuel is bearable for all Nigerians.

He also alleged that there were thick plots against him and clandestine moves to scuttle the 2023 election, stressing that nothing would stop him from emerging victorious on February 25.

‘Let them change the ink in Naira notes’

He said: “Even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote. They have a lot of mischiefs, they could say there is no fuel.

“They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax, I, Asiwaju have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed.

“Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe. Is that not so?

“And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out.

“Let them increase the price of fuel, only they know where they have hoarded the fuel.

“They hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on Naira notes, whatever their plans, it will come to naught.

“We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose (won ma lule),” he declared.

He noted that as a homeboy, he had come to Ogun not to put the people to shame, but to win and take over the government.

“I am a homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us, they had no experience”, Tinubu said.

“This election is a revolution. They are plotting, but they will fail. They said fuel price will increase and reach N200 per litre. Go and relax.

Roll call

The APC presidential candidate was accompanied on the campaign by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and the spokesperson, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo; and vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Others were Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti State governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; his Kwara State counterpart, Abdul Rahman Abdul Razaq; former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

Former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola; national leaders of the party, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande, were also there.