In what the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, described as a carnival, the people of Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State turned out massively on Wednesday to receive the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Umo Eno, and his team during the PDP campaign rally.

As the mammoth crowd cheered, a cross-section of Mbo stakeholders assured Pastor Eno and other PDP candidates of overwhelming support with Mbo’s 57,331 voters.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, who is the political leader of Mbo LGA, described Pastor Eno as a man of profound compassion, delicate conscience, peaceful character and enterprise, who should be supported to lead Akwa Ibom State in next month’s election.

He said Mbo was the “shrine’ of PDP, being the home of the founding State Chairman of the PDP, late Chief Joe Ating.

The menber representing Mbo in the state House of Assembly, Chief Effiong Johnson, who is seeking a re-election, declared that PDP would sweep the polls as usual in Mbo.

The Chairman of Mbo Local Government, Mr. Asukwo Eyo, thanked the State Government for the completion of the Etebi-Enwang Road, the rehabilitation of the Enwang-Ibaka Road and the location of the Ibom Oil and Gas Solution Hub at Ibaka.

Other Mbo leaders who spoke at the rally, were the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skill Acquisition Programme, Mrs. Alice Ekpenyong, the Mbo PDP Chapter Chairman, Mr. Etetim Isemin, the President General of Oron Union, Bishop Etim Ante, a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Prof. Okon Eminue and a businessman, Chief Eyo Okon Edet.

Impressed by the massive turnout, the Deputy Governor, who represented Governor Udom Emmanuel, said that the massive supportof Mbo peopleto the party and his candidates was a great honour to the first Chairman of PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Chief Joe Ating a native of Mbo.

He traced the history of Mbo long before the creation of Akwa Ibom State and stated that he had always known the elders of the area to be men of integrity who keep their promise.

Pastor Eno, the PDP standard bearer, promised to turn Mbo into a tourist haven, construct the road to the Paramount Ruler’s palace, actualise the deep seaport project, ensure that Mbo gets its due from oil companies, tackle sea piracy in collaboration with security agencies and revive the Ebughu Fishing Terminal in partnership with the investor appointed by the Federal Government.

He assured Mbo people of benefits from the Dakkada Global Oil Palm, which is being revamped, and of which Mbo is one of the three host local government areas.

Pointing out that Mbo was blessed with everything to make it prosperous, Pastor Eno thanked the people of the area for their enthusiastic and steadfast support for him from the beginning of his governorship bid.

His running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said as a proud daughter of Oro Nation she will not fail Mbo people as she will become only the first Oron politician to ascend the high office of a deputy governor since Chief Etim Okpoyo, 30 years ago.

The State Chairman of PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, who presented Pastor Eno, Senator Eyakenyi and the three other candidates to Mbo people, expressed delight that all key Mbo stakeholders were complete in PDP.

The Director-General of PDP/Umo Eno Campaign Council, Chief Assam Assam, said they were in Mbo to celebrate and not to campaign but urged those yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to do so to enable them vote for the PDP.

Dr. Ekong Sampson, the Senate candidate, and Mr. Martins Esin, the House of Representatives candidate, thanked Mbo people for their support and solicited for their continued support.