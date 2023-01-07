The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has said that votes cast for him on Feb. 25 shall secure the future of Nigerians.

Speaking at the APC Presidential Rally at the Moshood Abiola Democracy Park, on Saturday in Akure, Tinubu said that his “Renewed Hope” agenda was to transform the country and make Nigerians to be happy.

The presidential candidate, who lauded the mammoth crowd that received him, explained that he was in the race for the betterment of the country.

He promised that he would replicate his achievements as Lagos State governor at the national level if elected as president.

According to him, Nigeria should not be put in the hands of any individual that cannot be trusted.

Tinubu, who described Ondo State as a state of the progressives, promised to make the proposed Ondo Sea Port a reality if elected.

While also promising to invest massively on infrastructure and make electricity supply a reality, Tinubu pledged to prioritise education “so that indigent students could access student loan scheme”.

The APC presidential candidate implored the electorate to keep their permanent voter’s cards and come out in large numbers to cast their votes for him on Feb. 25, saying that would determine their destiny.

Earlier, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who described Ondo as a progressive state, urged the people to support the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the party through their votes in the forthcoming elections.

In his speech, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the party, urged voters to cast their votes for all candidates of the party.

Omisore stressed the need for continuity, both at the state and the national level, explaining that the APC-led government had done great work for the survival of the country.

He gave assurance thatif elected Tinubu would bring to the federation more achievements than he recorded in Lagos as a governor.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of APC, said that Ondo State was 100 per cent a progressive state

Adetimehin said that the party would deliver the state for Tinubu, stressing “no other state in the country, not even Lagos, will beat Ondo State in terms of percentage of votes for Tinubu in the forthcoming election.’’

He said that Akeredolu had given the party an order to win convincingly, pointing out that there was no division or faction in the state chapter of the party.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the rally included Gov. Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State, Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and and former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

Others were Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, Sen. Smart Adeyemi and Chief Dele Alake, among others. (NAN)