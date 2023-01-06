For the past few weeks, while others were busy celebrating the yuletide with families and friends, some political jobbers, mostly from the APC stock, went on rampage, throwing tantrums, casting aspersions and spinning propaganda against Senator Sandy Ojang Onor, the Gubernatorial Candidate of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

We read with utter dismay and profound sadness the characteristic lies, propaganda and distortion of facts coming from the APC political vuvuzelas. In as much as we are ultimately committed to engendering a campaign devoid of mudslinging, and would have loved to ignore these endless litanies of lies and remain issue-based, we are, however, constrained to respond to the tissues of lies credited to no other than an incorrigibly petulant fellow trapped in an adult’s body.

In the publication by Daily Post of January 4, 2023, a former Personal Assistant to President Buhari on prosecution and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, glistening in his ignorance and pettiness, tried to saturate the media space with lots of intrigues and intricacies, while hiding under the auspices of a mischievous advocacy for zoning. Lately, with the gubernatorial election underway, it does appear that the days of lies, confusion and deception are back. Unfortunately, this path is very long and rough, and we are ultimately in for those hard times of long drive.

But for the joke that politics in our clime has become, what moral rectitude does this chieftain possess to speak on the issue of Zoning? More worrisome is the effrontery with which he approbates and reprobates on the issue of zoning in Cross River State.

At this point, one wonders if this man needs medical attention, as he is apparently exhibiting serious symptoms of selective amnesia caused by the politics of the belly, which he is currently playing.

It’s an incontrovertible fact that the name and personality of Senator Sandy Ojang Onor has continued to make the APC jittery. At the mention of the Original Caterpillar, they suddenly develop goose bumps. They are, more often than not, intimidated by his towering followership and unrivalled acceptability by the masses.

But for this APC chieftain it appears that his trepidation is slowly causing him to suffer selective amnesia. If not, how else can one explain the fact that this same man, who argued energetically few months ago that the issue of Zoning had been completed and any senatorial district can competitively produce the next Governor, is today, crusading for zoning? Can it be pure mischief, selective amnesia or another form of mercantile politics?

It’s no surprise that Senator Sandy Ojang Onor is being targeted from every side and angle by political jobbers struggling to get his attention, by writing abysmally against him. It should, however, be noted that the Original Caterpillar is unperturbed and has his eyes focused steadily on the ball. He understands that he is the only one with the ball, and all attackers would struggle to take it off his leg. Senator Sandy Ojang Onor is truly the man to beat.

PDP Directorate of Media and Communications Cross River State