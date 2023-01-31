As the 2023 general elections date draws near, traditional rulers and electorates in Oke Ogun in Abeokuta North Local Government have thrown their full weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Afolabi Salisu, promising to vote massively during the poll to ensure he becomes their representative at the senate.

They said that the choice of Salisu was made after a thorough evaluation of the candidates vying to represent people of the senatorial district, so as to attract more dividends of democracy to the communities.

Aside from Salisu, the monarchs and the residents have promised to also vote for other APC candidates including the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The monarchs that have picked the APC senatorial candidate ahead of others vying for the seat were the Onisaga of Isaga; Oba Oladele Tella, Omola of Imala, Oba Michael Odunfa 11, and Onijaye of Ijaye Titun, Oba Nofiu Adeyemi.

The endorsement yesterday came days after the Ogun chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) endorsed Salisu ahead of the election in the state.

The traditional rulers, who raised Salisu’s hand in their palaces, described the senatorial candidate as a competent and compassionate man that would effectively attract Federal Government attention to the district, urging the people to vote for the APC candidate for Ogun central senatorial.

They said: “For the country to move forward, there is a need for competent compassionate leaders to be at the helm of affairs in the country. This is the time to show that Nigerians are ready to determine their future. And the way to go about it is to support and vote for those who will bring about their desired change.”

“We are interested in those who can deliver and those who have the interest of the people at heart.”

On his part, Salisu, who was accompanied by his Campaign Director General, Engr Akeem Adesina, and other members of his Campaign Council, pledged his readiness to bring development to his constituency and better the lots of the people.

The APC candidate stressed that voting for him and other APC candidates further indicate that they understand the need to sustain gains of democracy.

Salisu also met with APC members from Ward 14,15 and 16 in Abeokuta North Local Government, who pledged their support.