… Candidate Promises Upliftment, Special Training For Youths

In a rare and display of acceptance and support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the people of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area trooped out in their thousands to celebrate the seasoned entrepreneur whom they described as a compassionate leader.

The excited electorate thrilled Pastor Eno and the campaign team to fine cultural displays including; Nwatam and Aworuguem while many others were chanting different slogans such as “Umo Eno is our own,” “We will support Umo Eno for youth empowerment,” and “We need a man of compassion”

In their separate remarks, the political leader of the area, Sir Adasi Obolum, member representing Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency, Mr. Francis Charles Udoyok, Local Government Chairman , Mr. Abraham Odion noted that Pastor Umo Eno is loved and respected by people of Eastern Obolo, stressing that the long battle they had with Sterling Petrochemical company was put to rest by the astute administrator while serving as Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources.

They maintained that Eastern Obolo has always given 100 percent votes to PDP candidates and assured that in 2023, their votes will also be given to all PDP candidates from Presidency to House of Assembly.

The stakeholders commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his developement strides in the area and urged Pastor Umo Eno to do when he assumes office.

In his address, Pastor Eno appreciated them for their show of support, adding that he has always loved Eastern Obolo.

According to him, “I’d like to say that I’ve always fallen in love with Eastern Obolo. When I was Commissioner for Lands, I know a number of things that we were able to do: we made sure compensation was paid to everybody. The chairman of the Local Government Area can testify. We ensured that everything was done according to the directives of His Excellency, Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.

“What do I have for Eastern Obolo?

Let not your heart be troubled. I do not know how to make fake promises. This is the first time I’m speaking to you people generally and I’d like you to take me at my words. People know what we are capable of doing. It’s about determination. It’s about capacity. It’s about competence, but above all, character, and of course, compassion.

“I want to tell Eastern Obolo people, that since you already have a petrochemical plant, you have a fertilizer plant, you have OML 13, what we need is to build the capacity of our children, to train them to be able to have the required skills to work in those industries.

“We will sponsor our children to go and get certified in pipeline welding to be able to operate in different sections of the oil and gas industry, ” he added.

Pastor Eno, who in his usual manner, started by raising the tempo with spirit-filled songs, said, As election comes, I want you to arise and shine for your light has come. There’s no way you’ll have all these industries in Eastern Obolo that your roads will not be constructed.

He Eastern Obolo would also benefit immensely from his development blueprint, which is geared towards rural transformation and economic empowerment of the citizens.

He noted that as most of the people of the area are into fish farming, his Administration would actively support them to take fishery in the LGA to another level for their economic upliftment.