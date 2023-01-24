The Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, has cautioned Nigerians to be wary of politicians who are capable of selling the country if they find their way to the corridor of power in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Omo-Agege said politicians who supervised the sales of critical national assets to themselves and cronies in the past do not deserve the votes of any Nigerian.

He said, such politicians if they find their way to power, will not hesitate to sell-off Nigeria to themselves and neighboring countries.

The Delta APC governorship candidate spoke on Tuesday at the grand finale of APC ward-to-ward campaign to Delta Central senatorial district in Ughelli, Ogor and Agbarho towns in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Senate President called on Nigerians to vote en masse for APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the next President of Nigeria, stressing that the former Lagos governor will not sell-off critical national assets.

He further charged Deltans to vote him as the next governor and other APC candidates for other various positions during the coming polls.

“Tell them that we are tired of the Okowa administration and the PDP administration. That for seven and half years, they have reduced us to secondhand citizens in our state. Okowa has treated our state treasury in the past seven and a half years as a personal treasury.

“If they come back, they would even sell all of us. They will take us to our neighbouring countries and sell us all out, because after they finish selling all the companies what is left for them to sell, is it not us? Do you wish to be sold?

“That is the reason we must come out and make sure that their ticket, Atiku-Okowa ticket, is not voted for. So, vote for Tinubu for president and all other APC candidates at the polls. Deltans will benefit more from Tinubu-Shettima presidency”, Omo-Agege stated

Also speaking at the rally in Ughelli, a former PDP chieftain and prominent Urhobo leader, Chief Morrison Olori, assured that Ughelli Kingdom and indeed, Delta Central will vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other APC candidates.

At Agbarho ward one and two, former National Leader of APC and Executive Director, NEXIM Bank, Hon. Stella Okotete; Member, Governing Council, Federal Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Mr Godwin Anaughe and Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission, Hon. Moses Anaughe assured that Agbarho will deliver 95 per cent votes to APC at the forthcoming elections.

Among those at the rally are; the founding leader of Delta APC, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor; Director – General of APC Campaign Council and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe; Delta APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie; former NDDC EDP, Engr. Omatsuli Tuoyo; Chief Eunice Okoh, Madam Alice Ogba, Comrade Akpofure Kedienhon and Comrade Ovie Kanarbas.