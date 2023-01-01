.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has described 2023 as a year of golden opportunities for Nigeria, urging the people not to miss or misuse the chance the forthcoming elections will create to choose leaders who will lead the country to greatness.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission fixed February 25 for the presidential and National Assembly elections while governorship and state Assembly elections are scheduled for March 11.

In his New Year Message released on Sunday, the CAN President also gave a personal commitment that he would ensure that CAN remains non-partisan and will not interfere in the duties of government agencies, but will always promote and support good governance at all levels.

He, therefore, urged those jostling for elective offices to be more responsible in playing politics with the best interest of the masses at heart, saying Nigerians don’t have any other country but Nigeria.

In the New Year message, which he titled, ‘2023 will be the year of a turnaround in Nigeria’s fortune’, Archbishop Okoh stated, “The outgone the year 2022 was one too many as a result of the seeming unabated climate of fear and uncertainty not just in Nigeria, but across the world. However, as Christians, we testify of God’s kindness and faithfulness in 2022, considering the unconscionable attempts by criminal elements wielding sophisticated weapons to stake a claim on our lives and freedom as well as the steady decline in the national economy.

“Amid these challenges, 2023 is a year of golden opportunities for us as a people. I pray that Nigerians will not miss or misuse the opportunity to choose leaders with focus and compassion who will lead our country to greatness.

“I earnestly appeal to our security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure safety and security in our land; and also support the conduct of peaceful general elections in 2023.

“Our politicians should realise that we don’t have any other country but Nigeria. Consequently, this reality should inspire them to be more responsible in playing politics with the best interest of the masses at heart.

“In the same vein, religious leaders should know that there is life after general elections of 2023. Therefore, our speeches and conduct should focus on encouraging our people to build a Nigeria where equity, justice and fairness will reign supreme.

“While we look forward to having a better Nigeria, let us continue praying that the Lord will strengthen our present political leaders to oversee the elections and a successful transition to a new administration in 2023.

“CAN will continue to partner with government, civil societies and development partners to build a peaceful and prosperous country.

“We remain non-partisan and will not interfere in the duties of government agencies, but will always promote and support good governance at all levels. However, CAN will continue to raise prophetic voices when and where necessary.

“Finally, we urge the government to do more to stop the downward trend of our economy by checking the sources of leakages and wastage of our national resources in 2023.

“May 2023 be the year of a divine turnaround in the fortunes of our nation in Jesus’ mighty name. I wish all Nigerians a peaceful and highly prosperous new year.”