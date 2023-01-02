By Egufe Yafugborhi

MEMBER representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has urged Nigerians keep faith in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the nation’s next president to save the masses from prevailing leadership of pains.

The lawmaker in his new year message released in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, encouraged the electorate to use forthcoming General Elections to vote in purposeful leaders, particularly the president whose position he described as most important in governance.

He said the Nigerian situation, precarious as it is, could be remedied only if concerted efforts were made to ensure the electoral victory of Atiku who he described as the purposeful and credible candidate for the presidency.

He said, “While I wish all of us a happy and beginning of a prosperous New Year, it is incumbent that we all appreciate God for seeing us through 2022 as well as guiding our path in the years before.

“It is undeniable that we are facing a most trying period as a nation. That still does not mean we should give up hope. With prayers and deliberate commitment, we shall overcome. We should not give up hope on our country.

“Atiku is a man with proven acumen, expertise and experience to provide good leadership that will usher in sustainable peace, development and people oriented programmes and policies that will have direct positive bearings on the lives of the people.

“To my Constituents, friends, associates, supporters and others, my pledge to repay your faith and overwhelming support to me still remains to end the last lap of my tenure with uncommon commitment and determination to provide qualitative all encompassing representation that you have known and associated me with.

“I have infinite faith that Nigeria will be great again. I encourage us all to continue keeping the flag flying, we should not be discouraged by the circumstances we find ourselves now. The seemingly challenges are only preparing us for a greater good that is just lurking around the corner. In the end we will have cause to rejoice, ” a part of the statement reads.”