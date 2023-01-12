Askia Ogieh

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has harped on the importance of peace with a charge on youths in the country not to avail themselves as tools for violence during the polls.

The DESOPADEC boss made the appeal at Uzere, Isoko South local government area of the state during the unit inauguration and harmonization exercise among youths of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the area.

He also tasked them to embrace peace in a bid to enhance development and attract governance and development in the community.

In his address to the youths during the exercise, he said: “It is always joyous to be together in midst of youths and the importance of peace has been a cause of concern for me over a period time.

“The elders that are sitting here with me are to help to guide you and not to choose for you because you are old enough to select who will lead you as youths.

“Those that were leading did not do well and I agree with you on this and for those of you that have been chosen, I appeal to you to lead well in your respective positions and correct the wrongs of the past.

“I believe it is the time to repair what has been wronged as we also will be constituting some of you into the management committee of the respective units.

“We have 21 units before now and with the new addition of 5 units more, we now have 26, and when the list of unit members are released, we are going to set up a 30-man canvassers.

“We are aware of the recent happenings in the party and I’m using this medium to urge you all to all troop out on the day of election to do same for the PDP.

“The setting up of this management committee should be peaceful so that the elders would not intrude.”