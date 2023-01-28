…Omo-Agege promises to clear all pension arrears

…Also promised to review tertiary school fees

By Akpokona Omafuaire

A cross section of workers in Delta State comprised of civil servants and counterparts in private sector under the aegis Concerned Progressive Workers For Good Governance have endorsed the candidacy of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the 2023 elections.

The workers unanimously made the endorsement at a One-Day Interactive Section with the APC candidate held in Asaba.

The workers hinged their resolution to adopt Omo-Agege as the next Governor of Delta State because of his unprecedented numerous achievements at the Senate that benefited the entire State.

Comrade Festus Doghene who read the resolution of the workers at the Interactive Engagement, said “Your Excellency, Elections are won by marketing choice candidacy to the people. On behalf of the entire Civil Servants, Public Servants and Private Workers in Delta State, we want to assure you of our massive votes in the March 11 Governorship election in the State.

“The noble projects you have attracted to the State in your short stay at the Senate tells us that your candidacy will not only revive moribund industries in the State but would established more and we also know that you will be workers friendly governor”.

Adding his voice, Comrade Ochei Chike said “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led government is at war with civil servants in the State and as a result decided to punish workers with hardships.

“You can see that despite the intimidation, victimization warnings and threat by the governor and his cronies to Delta state civil servants from attending this Town Hall Meeting with you, civil servants and other workers in the State ignored the treat and came out en mass to interact with you and your entourage”.

The concerned progressive workers for Good Governance in Delta State pledged to violently vote for the APC candidate because of the maltreatment civil servants are receiving from the PDP-led State Government.

The Deputy President of the Senate, DSP Ovie Omo-Agege responding to the questions and demands made by the Delta State workers, acknowledged the vital roles civil servants play as engine room of government at all levels.

While lamenting that Delta State workforce is not being care for by the government it’s serving, the Delta Central Lawmaker made a commitment to be having quarterly meeting with workers where they can express their views and remind him of his promises if he derailed.

He promised to end workers victimization, look into the welfare of civil servants and pay hardship allowance to all levels of Civil Servants when elected.

On the exhorbitant fees students are currently paying in the State tertiary institutions, Omo-Agege promised downward review immediately he takes over as governor of Delta State.

According to him “we can not have this number of higher institutions and be ripping our children of exhorbitant fees especially with high allocations the State Government is receiving before adding IGRs”.

On the rumour that he would avenge Governor Okowa’s focus of developing only a particular area of the State, the APC Governorship candidate gave the assurance that he would equitably distribute projects and development across the State.

While appealing to the workers to be his canvassers at the March 11 Governorship election, the Deputy President of the Senate who promised to curb the high cost of housing in the State by complete all abandoned civil servants housing estate in the State and building more, all that’s due for workers would be paid as and when due.

“I promise to offset all pensioners arrears when elected. It’s evil to deny pensioners their retirement benefits after serving the State. No workers, pensioner will be owed a dime when I become governor by God’s grace. Not with the huge allocations coming to this State”. He said.