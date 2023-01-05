The member representing Warri South-West State constituency in Delta state House of Assembly, Hon. Guwor Emomotimi Dennis says he is confident the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would win the general elections by capturing every vote cast.

Emomotimi said this on Wednesday at the PDP state campaign in Ogbe-ijoh, the headquarters of Warri South-west local government.

Of all the contenders for President in the forthcoming general elections in February 28th 2023, Guwor eulogized the Atiku-Okowa pair as having the experience, vitality, and success.

“Our optimism is driven by the unparalleled endorsement enjoyed by PDP across the country and particularly in Delta state,” Guwor stated. “I can assure you that even the Sherriff – Onyeme ticket is already a concluded deal because what you see here in Warri South-west is a reaffirmation of what will happen on election day,” he added.

” Democracy is a game of numbers, and you already know that we have numbers. We fervently pray and anticipate a resounding victory in every election, including the presidency, the office of governor, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and, of course, the House of Assembly.

“This is our aim and losing any of the offices from top to bottom is not an option,” he continued, adding that PDP believed in democracy and competency. We are confident that people who previously supported us will continue to do so,“, he said.

” As for Warri South-West, we are committed to returning a sizable vote on election day for our presidential, gubernatorial, and other PDP candidates since it is what we are known for.