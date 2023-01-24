By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Federal government, FG, has disclosed that Nigerians will suffer flash and riverine floodings, particularly those staying around floodplain areas.

Speaking at the 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction, SCP, organized by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, the Director General, DG, Prof Mansur Matazu, NiMet, also revealed that the rain for the 2023 planting season would be returning on the 2nd of March in some parts of the country.

This was as he said that there would be fixed rainfall between July and September, adding that for some states in the north, there will be a dry spell that may occur between June and July for a period of two to three weeks.

He further explained that the onset is expected to become established in early March from the coastal states of Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom; in April for the Inland States of the South; in May around the Central States and around July in the northern States, saying the onset dates will range from 2nd March to 7th July 2023.

He informed Nigerians especially residents of Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers states to expect the first rains from 2nd March 2023 just as inland cities of the South are likely to experience rains in April while central states are likely to witness theirs in April.

The Agency further reported that northern states will experience rains as from June and July with states in Northern fringes of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno states between 20th June and July 7, 2023.

According to Matazu, this year is going to be a little bit of a normal year but with the pockets of extreme events, evidently, we have a time of fixed rainfall between July to September and sunshine because of high soil moisture, we are expecting flash floods around cities and also expecting riverine flood for people in areas that within the floodplain areas.

“And, then also those states in the north, we are expecting a dry spell that will occur between the months of June and July for the period of two to three weeks.

“The 2023 onset is predicted to be earlier than normal in most parts of the country except for some parts of Katsina, Zamfara, Kano Jigawa, Yobe in the north and Cross River, Ebonyi, Imo and Rivers in the South that are likely to experience a delayed onset when compared to the long-term averages in the areas.

“The prediction shows that the earliest rains will likely occur on or around the 2nd of March, 2023 in the coastal zones of South-South states of Bayelsa, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers state.

“The onset date is expected to increase latitudinally with the ITD northward oscillation as the year progresses. The inland cities of the South are therefore likely to have onset in April while areas around the central states are likely to have onset in May.

“The extreme northern states are predicted to have onset between June and July, with the Northern fringes of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno states predicted to likely have onset between 20th June and 7th July of 2023.”

In his goodwill message, the President of Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Farouk Rabiu Mudi praised the management of NiMET for its informative weather forecast. He said that it has helped farmers to reduce losses and increase yield as it provides timely information to farmers on when to plant.