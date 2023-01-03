Pastor Okereke & Pastor Mrs. Okereke

By Juliet Umeh

Ahead of the 2023 elections, an Assemblies of God, Church clergy, Lekki District Superintendent, Rev Sunday Brodrick has said Nigerians should let character integrity and antecedents be their guiding principles in choosing their leaders.

The clergy man who spoke with journalists at the weekend during the send forth ceremony of one the district pastors, Pastor Odii Okereke after 25 years in service/unveiling of the Pastor’s book insisted that Nigerians should never look away from character or be misguided by sugar-coated tongues.

He said: “We should never allow anything called ethnicity or sugar-coat tongue to play a role in our minds.

“Let character, integrity, and track record of the past be the guiding factors in Nigeria as we look forward to the 2023 elections.”

While speaking on the attributes that kept Okereke in the church for the past 25 years, he noted that his ministry of prayer, humility and caring nature were the factors responsible for his success.

He said: “One good thing I know about Okereke is that he’s very prayerful. His ministry is much more about prayer. Secondly, he’s a very humble person and also teachable.

“The third thing that has made him last in this church is that he treats the members as his children; he accommodates and loves them, and he’s interested in their success and prosperity.

“So, when they are having a hard time, he takes them to the mountain and prays with them. They still wanted him but he was the one who said no.”

Brodrick charged the church to give the incoming Pastor full cooperation and desist from comparison, noting that act of comparison is a sign of immature Christians.

Responding, elected Okereke attributed the past 25 years to God’s faithfulness and mercy.

He also noted that the book which was unveiled summarized everything about his stay in the church.

Also speaking, the wife of the Pastor, Mrs. Mercy Okereke acknowledged that the grace of God, perseverance and consistency have been behind their success in life.

Members of the church who took turns to express their fine moments with the Pastor and his family, presented gifts and cash to the outgoing Pastor.