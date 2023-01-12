By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Transparency International, TI, Nigeria, Thursday, rejected alleged statements suggesting postponement of 2023 general elections.

CISLAC and TI made their stance known in a joint statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, where they described the statement as “ploy to frustrate or derail the efforts that have been put in place to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections”, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to work with security personnel to be fully equipped to deal with any challenge that may arise before, during and after the election.

The statement reads in part, “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International (TI) Nigeria would like to use this medium to advise stakeholders to stop making comments or statements suggesting the possibility of election postponement with just 44 days to the 2023 polls scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023, and 11th March 2023.

“We hold the view that no matter how well intended statements like these are, they come out as a ploy to frustrate or derail the efforts that have been put in place to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. We see statements like this as counterproductive as they encourage the waste of public funds and can promote the wish of undemocratic agents that do not want Nigerian citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

“We would like to stress that different plans have been made by state and other non-state actors in line with the calendar released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and moving the date will have financial implications. We would like to note that one of the reasons why different stakeholders had pushed for the Electoral Act 2022 was for INEC to be able to release its calendar early and plan properly.

“We hereby state that this should not be allowed to happen. Security personnel and election officials need to be fully equipped to always deal with challenges. This should be part of the function of the National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism, which was signed on 10th June 2022 by the President, to address issues related to threats to human security.”

However, the two organisations counseled that, “The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICESS) needs to ensure they coordinate better to secure the lives of officials and citizens before, during and after the elections.

“There must be synergy between the INEC, security agencies, political parties, political leaders, community leaders, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure that free, transparent, peaceful, and democratic elections are held as scheduled by INEC.

“The Country’s electoral commission had three years in which to prepare for the poll and work with stakeholders from the security outfit to address foreseeable and preventable threats to human security that are likely to take place during the election exercise. The postponement will therefore be displayed as a display of utter incompetence and inefficiency.”

They also pointed out that, “There were security challenges in 2015 and 2019 yet, elections still took place.

“Those who seek to hold free and fair elections devoid of violence outnumber those who seek to undermine transparent free and fair elections in Nigeria, including those areas where there have been politically motivated attacks on INEC facilities and killings of innocent citizens.

“Hence, most citizens who want elections cannot be held hostage by a few individuals who don’t mean well for the country.”

And they concluded, “Finally, we would like to call on citizens to cooperate with the security agencies by reporting suspicious activities around them so the government can act.”