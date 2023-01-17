The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has promised that the industry will deliver exceptional value to stakeholders in 2023.

The CIBN President and Chairman, Dr Ken Opara, gave the assurance while delivering his welcome remarks at the ninth National Economic Outlook titled: “Implications for Businesses in 2023,” on Tuesday in Lagos.

Opara said that the institute fulfilled series of achievements in 2022, which propelled it to attain its vision in being a global reference point for skills and conducts in the banking and finance industry.

He said that the institute had created a Governance and Ethics Certification and Entrepreneurship Certification to achieve stronger ethics and professionalism in the banking and other financial services.

“Driving financial innovation and transformation in the industry through initiatives such as Digital Transformation, and Fintech certification while optimising technology for financial inclusion and growth.

“Expansion of Trade and Finance Collaboration with AFREXIM, IFC and other relevant agencies to position banks and Nigeria business community to take advantage of emerging opportunities, especially around the AfTCA corridor.

“The Remote Online Proctoring Platform was introduced and successfully implemented for our certification programmes in October 2022.

“The completion of six legacy projects in six linked institutions across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria,’’ he said