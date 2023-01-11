…as NIHSA to spend N3m on flood siren

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Ministry of Water Resources to spend N12, 905, 656 on implementation of Water Resource Master Plan out of N179,873,461,012 allocated to the Ministry’s headquarters from the 2023 budgetary allocation of N242, 221, 862, 674 for the entire Ministry, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

Also the Ministry is to spend N15 million for identification of potential hydropower dam sites across the country, while Annual Flood Outlook , AFO, prediction gulped N12 million.

Meanwhile, N30 million has been earmarked for the construction of motorized boreholes in Anambra State.

However, the Ministry is to pay a N42 million loan to the Bank of Agriculture, BoA, with no details on what the loan was used for.

Following the devastation of flood across the country, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, NIHSA, is also to spend N3 million on what it called Outdoor Flood Alert (Siren) System.