…N30b allocated for census

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Population Commission, NPC, has been allocated a total sum of N40 billion, according to the federal government’s 2022 budget signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

A total of N10 million was allocated for the national population and housing census, while the national population data bank, Nigerian population database management system (DBMS) geo-portal hosting of population website and web portal got N50 million.

According to the budget, the conduct of census in schools got N30 million as well as the training of staff for data collection and interviewing techniques, which sums up to N60 million for both exercises.

Also, expansion of registration centres and registration of birth and death, adhoc registration, received N350 million

On the other hand, amendment of the National Population Commission Act Prosecution of Objections to 2006 census result was earmarked at N65 million.

Furthermore, the monitoring and evaluation of project/activities of the commission, was allocated N60 million, while N25 million was set aside for census research, documentation and archiving (research on historical events, special population e.g. herdsmen, fishermen, homeless persons, migrant farmers.)

Another N120 million was allocated for census publicity and advocate (publicity, information, communication, DNA enlightenment for population programmes, through print electronic media.)

On the other hand, intercensal population activities (intercensal survey, population projections at national and sub-national levels, sentinel survey, Nigerian demographic and health survey, etc) and development of small area level databases for spatial analysis and dissemination, got N50 million.

Meanwhile, outstanding activities for the 2023 population and housing census as seen in the budget, gobbled N30 billion.