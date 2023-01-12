…As Head of Civil Service gets 12.698bn

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has allocated N394.699 million on the purchase of official and monitoring vehicles, establishment and management of employees wellness center, and purchase of office equipment for the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF.

Specifically, purchase of official and monitoring vehicles for the commission, which is an ongoing project, gulps N250 million; establishment and management employee wellness centre otherwise known as gym centers, is to gulp over N28,250,000; while purchase of office equipment, which is a new project gulps over N167,074,371 with purchase of 100 2HP air conditioner.

The figure which is part of the federal government’s executive proposal in the 2023 Appropriation Bill also earmarked over N12.698 billion for the parent OHCSF.

Of the figure, the OHCSF gets N8.39 billion, with zero retained independent revenue and a capital of N1.95 million; Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, gets 392.56 million, with zero retained independent revenue and N1.95 million as capital.

Administrative staff college of Nigeria gets N1.69 million, with N675 million as retained independent revenue and N107.22 million as capital, while its overhead gulps N105.77 million.

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms gets N449.20 million, with zero independent revenue generation and a total of N105.71 million as capital, while Public Service Institute of Nigeria gets over N1 million, while its capital gulps N382.81 million and zero internally generated revenue.

OHCSF is responsible for the leadership, management and capacity development of the Federal Civil Service, which is the engine of governance and the administrative machinery for implementing the federal government’s policies and programmes.