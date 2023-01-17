At least, 1,000 persons drawn from various communities around Onyobru in Idjerhe Kingdom in Ethiope West Local Government Areas of Delta State have benefitted from the Nigerian Navy’s free medical outreach.

The outreach was organized by the Naval Training Command through Nigerian Navy Engineering College and Naval Medical Centre, Sapele, as part of activities marking the commemoration of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The free medical outreach includes medical tests, eye tests, free basic medication, medical consultation, blood pressure checks, preventive health talks and dental care.

At the Ovie of Idjerhe palace Udurhie 1 of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Monday Ovie Whiskey, where the medical team visited before the medical outreach commenced, the monarch said the programme was a welcome development narrating that the kingdom lack a first-class health centre, that sick persons had to be moved to nearby towns of Sapele and Oghara in cases of urgent medical needs.

The King urge the Navy to site projects in the Kingdom adding that there is abundant space of land at the waterfront.

Speaking at the occasion, Surgeon James Adaji, the Commander, of Naval Medical centre Sapele, said the outreach was organised by the Naval Training Command and Rear Admiral Monday Unurhiere, the Naval training command Flag Officer who hails from Idjerhe Kingdom and got the approval of the Chief of Naval services to come to the Kingdom, for the Medical outreach.

Surgeon James Adaji, noted that the turnout had been very impressive and over 500 persons had been attended to while the reach-out treatment is still ongoing

Adaji said this was the second time the Naval medical team was coming to the kingdom for medical services as the Chief of Naval Medical services encourages all units to carry out medical outreaches in their host communities quarterly.