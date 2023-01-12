…Labour group dumps LP, endorses Sanwo-Olu

…As Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu campaign group launches grassroots strategy for victory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed confidence in the All Progressives Congress, APC, of emerging victorious in the February and March, 2023 general elections, saying, the party has the popular support of the youths, women and the majority.

Similarly, ahead of the polls, the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC, in Lagos State, have endorsed the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remarks on Thursday, during the party’s Gubernatorial Lagos West II Senatorial rally at Ojo, Lagos.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd of supporters at Ijanikin, Ojo area of the state, Sanwo-Olu stressed, “I believe with this crowd, I know you this is an expression of your support for APC. The Marina- Okokomaiko Blue Lite Rail system will soon be ready for you, general hospital coming on the way for you, the ongoing expansion of Lagos Badagry Expressway project as well.

“The Aworis have always been part of Lagos state government. Do not let anyone to deceive you that you have been left out. Tell your friends, your neighbours. families, that APC is the party to beat. APC is the party for the people, youths, women, physical challenged.

“APC is the best, competent for the job to move the country forward for the benefit of all.”

Meanwhile, at another mammoth rally, the labour group officially declared their endorsement for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu, at the Police College, GRA, Lagos..

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu, also received a number of defectors from opposition parties at Federal Government Secondary School, Ijanikin.

The decampees are from Democratic People’s Party, DPP, led by Are Folorunsho Owolabi, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, led by Muideen Akinsanya and Action Alliance led by Idowu Sesi Michael.

At the labour group’s rally, Sanwo-Olu stated, “I want to recognize all the workers including those in the private sector. This is Lagos, the center of excellence. I want to say you have chosen well.

“You have come out in large number and I want to assure you that we are coming back bigger, stronger and better for the general people of Lagos State. We will ensure the value of your lives is not compromised.

“I want to thank all of you over this great endorsement. We will not take it for granted. What this tells us is that we must do a lot more. That’s when your lives and that of your children will be better. We will not disappoint you.”

He urged the workers to go out and take the campaign to their respective neighbours, saying; “Let them know that this is the real rally because you are the workers, you are our strength.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Babatunde Williams expressed joy over the willingness of the workers to identify with the Governor.

Williams said, “I am not surprised this is happening in view of the achievements of Mr Governor. Mr Governor sir, they said you are their friends; they said you are their ally; they said since inception of your administration, workers have been smiling. It has been development galore.

“It is therefore not by error for workers to gather here today in total support of your second term,” he stated.

While giving highlight on the achievements of Sanwo-Olu, the Governor’s aide added, “At the most critical period in the history of humanity during covid, you showed uncommon courage. You have shown capacity to deliver on set target.”

Speaking on behalf of Public Servants Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Segun Balogun stressed that the Governor had shown love towards civil servants and that necessitated the need for the endorsement.

“You have been a friend of workers. I can say it with all sense of responsibility, you have kept your promise. You promised workers would not be sacked during covid and you kept to that promise. You have put your name in gold for being the first Governor to pay above the minimum wage.

“Each time you engage labour, you always keep the interest of labour at the front burner. We have made up our minds to follow you,” Balogun said.

Lagos NLC Chairperson, Comrade Funmi Sessi, also stated, “On behalf of NLC Lagos council, we all agreed during our meeting before coming out that we will openly endorse you.

“Some people might be surprised why we come out , we are not politicians. We have only been sitting on the fence but this time around we want to be part of it so that we can be part of the government. We have come out with our full chests because this Government has done good things for us.

“We are also endorsing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the president of Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will vote for him.”

The TUC Chairman in Lagos State, Comrade Gbenga Ekundayo said, “There is no need beating about the bush. You have heard it well. Each time we meet Mr. Governor, he responds to us. Democracy is about inclusion.

“We have tested and have the trust in Mr. Governor and we have found him to have listening ears and a large heart to accommodate us,” Ekundayo stated.

Earlier, the Independent Campaign Council, ICC, supporting the election of Tinubu, and the re-election of Sanwo-Olu in the state, has launched a data driven campaign strategy to ensure the success of the party in the state.

The support group said it would leave no stone unturned in galvanising and mobilising the electorate at the grassroots level in order to deliver five million votes promised the APC candidate in next month’s presidential election.

At its inaugural meeting held in Alausa,, the group’s Director General, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, charged members of all directorates to intensify their activities across the local councils, while using the ICC structure to promote the party’s achievements.

The meeting, attended by directors of all the directorates within the group, was chaired by the ICC chairman, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, popularly known as Baba Eto.

Ayinde, who is the Chief of Staff to Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the selection and appointment of the directorates’ leaders was based on the testimony of their loyalty to APC and their capacity to deliver their polling units.

The group’s Director General said the ICC would be adopting a bottom-up approach to garner support for the APC’s candidates, as direct response to the evolving voter demographics and electoral rules.

He reminded the ICC directors that stakes were higher, because of the desperation of the opposition parties to use “cheap blackmail and empty rhetoric” to hoodwink undecided voters.

According to Ayinde; “APC has a pedigree of incomparable electoral success in Lagos, which has become the home of progressive politics in the federation.

“The party’s electoral successes have also been matched with trail-blazing, proactive governance for the common good of the majority of the citizens since 1999.

“The current responsibility of ICC is to take the messages of ‘Awa lo kan’ and ‘a Greater Lagos Rising’ to every nook and cranny of Lagos, to every stakeholder, to every voting block and every voter.

“Our campaign must be robust, enlightening, issues-based and focussed on competence, pedigree, the need for structural continuity and public trust.

“Our products are not only good but they are the best. The manifesto and programmes of our candidates are already available to the public as reference and tool for selling them to the electorate.

“Like every good product, we have a responsibility to soft-sell our candidates to Lagosians by highlighting their competences and promises.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that there is a big gap to fill between our existing electoral results and the current target.

“There is a big gap between the previous data of registered voters, active voters and the current equivalents.

“We are determined to run a data-driven campaign towards retaining our core voters, identifying undecided voters and bridging the gap for the success of APC in Lagos.

“We shall assign, record and review our activities to ensure this objective is realised.”