..Urges them to get their PVCs

By: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AS the dates for the 2023 general elections draw closer, the first lady of Akwa Ibom state, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel has appealed to the women under the umbrella of Uyo Senatorial District Forum, USDWF, to vote for all the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP at the polls.

The first Lady made the appeal, yesterday

during the 2023 thanksgiving and endorsement ceremony of PDP candidates by the forum consisting of women from the Nine Local Government Areas of Uyo Senatorial District namely, Uyo, Uruan, Ibesikpo Asutan, Etinan, Nsit Atai, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Ibom; Itu and Ibiono Ibom.

She, thanked the Women’s Forum for openly endorsing all candidates of the PDP in the district including the gubernatorial candidate,

and also appealed to those yet to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to do so without further delay.

According to her, “the choice of Pastor Umo Eno as the gubernatorial candidate and Dr. Akon Eyakenyi as deputy, presents women opportunity to leverage on the gains recorded by current administration in empowerment and women inclusion.

“I am optimistic that the Pastot Umo Eno/ Eyakenyi ticket wil offer Akwa Ibom people sustainable peace, progress and development. I also urged the women to vote for all the Party’s candidates at the polls”

She advised the womenfolk to close-rank in order to ensure the PDP remained the ruling party in the state, describing Pastor Eno as the best gubernatorial candidate that would sustain the development effort of the current administration.

Responding on behalf of all the PDP candidates, Speaker of the House of Assembly and Senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, thanked the women for the massive show of support, and assured that they would deliver the dividends of democracy to the district when elected into office.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, President USDWF, Dr (Mrs) Ekaette Ebong Okon

said it was politically and morally expedient for them to support all the party candidates in order to maintain peace, and continue to witness development in the state.

She prayed God to grant thr PDP success in all ramifications, saying: “Today Uyo Senatorial is grateful to His/Her Excellencies for keeping to their promise to make Akwa Ibom great; today we share in the hope and joy that things have turned around for our favour.

” 16years of waiting has brought us great joy as we take our share of the cake of an auspicious opportunity to serve the people of this great state as the incoming Governor. We thank you for the choice of the golden boy , father and friend, Pastor Umo Eno and Wife Mrs. patience Eno to serve as incoming Governor and first Lady after you.

“Thank you for a promise kept and as women of this Senatorial District, in line with earlier agreement of our husbands and brothers wish to declare our unflinching support and readiness to assist them achieve success at the polls. We today endorse them and all the 13 candidate of the PDP family as our candidates and Ambassadors”

Other political leaders of the senatorial district in their separate contributions at the event held at Ibom Hall grounds Uyo, including Senator Effiong Bob, urged the citizens not to allow opposition take of Akwa to if they want to continue to enjoy the prevailing peace, and ethnic harmony in the state.