The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu , has promised to set up a commission for border communities in the state if elected as governor in the 2023 general elections.

He noted that the border communities in the state urgently need special attention of the federal, state and local governments.

Adebutu gave the pledge on Wednesday at his party’s campaign rally held in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

At the event, the governorship candidate also donated a transformer to Ipokia community and promised to restore peace and economic stability as well as probide necessary infrastructure if elected.

Adebutu explained that his proposed commission would look into and address many of the challenges confronting the border communities in the state.

In his remarks, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Hon Abdul Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, declared that Adebutu represents the hope for a better and more prosperous future for the state.

He recalled how Adebutu supported his previous governorship bid under the platform of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in 2019, stressing that it was now time for Ipokia residents to reciprocate the kind gesture.

Akinlade vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to stop the bid by the Lagos West Senator (Senator Olamilekan Adeola YAYI) to be elected as a Senator in Ogun West.

He further said, “They are part of how ADC was removed from the ballot because Otegbeye came from Ilaro, he did everything possible to ensure Otegbeye was removed from the ballot. We will conquer APC .

“Adebutu supported us in the last election when I was in APM, it’s high time we gave back that support.”

Akinlade urged the voters in the area and across the state to cast their votes for PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

“I appreciate you and I’m assuring you all that we will defeat the APC in the general election,” he added.

Also speaking, the State PDP Chairman, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele, appealed to Ipokia residents to vote for PDP.

Ogundele, who contended that the economic situation of the state was poor, enjoined the people to exercise their civic responsibility to put an end to bad governance.

“Let’s come out en masse to vote for Adebutu. You can see how bad the state economy is. Let’s get our PVC’s and vote out bad governance,” he said.