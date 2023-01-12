…Back Faozey, Akinola, and Lamide for legislative seats

By Luminous Jannamike

NO fewer than 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and the Labour Party, LP, yesterday decamped to the Accord Party in Oyo state.

This was made known during a rally/roadshow jointly organised in Ibadan by Engr Faozey Nurudeen, Akinjide Akinola and Olamide Ogundokun who are the Accord Party candidates for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Egbeda/Ona-Ara House of Representatives, and Egbeda state Assembly candidates respectively.

The trio increased their haul of endorsements and mass support during a road show of the party campaign in Ibadan.

The roadshow covered the heart and business areas of the Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency starting from the sawmill area to the airport junction, and other neighbourhood stopovers to canvass and solicit more votes.

Speaking to journalists during the roadshow, some business owners in the areas explained why they endorsed the Accord Party candidates.

“We need young and talented people like these two to take up leadership positions in Oyo State. Not someone who has been neglecting them since he was elected in 2019.” One of the business owners in the area said.

“Yes, I love Faozey. He is young and energetic. And do you know that Akinjide Kazeem Akinola is having his campaign office very close to my shop here, somewhere around that place (she pointed to the direction), and he has been wonderfully making us proud in this area as no disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of our businesses as known to some others, I won’t want to mention their names? With that he has shown, we are supporting him and mobilizing our people to massively vote for Accord.” Another business owner explained.

Vanguard reports that while Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen is contesting against two indigenes of Oyo town, Yunus Akintunde of APC and Bisi Ilaka of PDP, Akinjide Kazeem Akinola of Accord is contesting against the incumbent Akin Alabi of APC and a former occupier from PDP, Busari Olayemi.