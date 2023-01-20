.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A 20-year-old man identified as Gaddafi Sagir has been arrested by operatives of the Kano Police Command for killing his pregnant stepmother, Rabi’atu Sagir and stepsister, Munawara Sagir in Fadama Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Ungogo Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that Gaddafi allegedly carried out the crime on the ground that the stepmother was behind the ordeal of his mother which led to her separation from his father and killed the stepmom’s daughter on the premises where she saw him while perpetrating the crime.

The spokesperson, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident, said the suspect has been arrested in an uncompleted building in an attempt to escape from Kano.

SP Haruna said the suspect upon interrogation confessed to having singlehandedly committed the crime.

According to the police spokesperson, “On Saturday, at about 2330hrs, a report was received from one Sagir Yakubu, of Fadama Rijiyar Zaki Quarters, Ungogo LGA, Kano State, that he returned home and met his pregnant wife, one Rabi’atu Sagir, ‘f’, 25 years old and her daughter, Munawwara Sagir, ‘f’, 8 years old in a pool of blood motionless. And that, he is strongly suspecting his son, Gaddafi.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Mamman Dauda, raised and instructed a team of Detectives led by CSP Usman Abdullahi, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Rijiyar Zaki Division to proceed to the scene, rush the victims to Hospital and ensure the arrest of the culprit(s). The team immediately went to the scene, cordoned off the area and rushed the victims to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a Medical Doctor certified them dead.

“The suspect, Gaddafi Sagir, 20 years old was arrested in an uncompleted building in an attempt to escape from Kano.

“On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having singlehandedly used a screwdriver, stabbed his stepmother on her neck and forehead and strangled her daughter with her head tie until she is no longer breathing. An investigation is in progress,” SP Haruna however stated.