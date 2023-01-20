The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun said no fewer than 20 passengers escaped death in a lone accident that occurred on Iwo-Ibadan expressway on Friday.

The Sector Commander, Mr Paul Okpe, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Friday in Osogbo.

Okpe said a white Ranger bus marked NRK 192 XB, lost control due to tyre burst while speeding, leading to the accident.

He said the accident occurred at about 6 Km from Oguro Junction around 4:40 p.m.

“Our men arrived at the scene of the accident within 10 minutes after it happened and rescued 20 passengers who sustained various injuries.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital and Ikeolu Hospital in Iwo”, Okpe said .

Okpe noted that the lone accident occurred due to total violation of road safety traffic laws by the vehicle owner .

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Fleesu Iwo branch in Iwo, took over the vehicle,” he said.

Okpe advised motorists to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations, warning that the command would not hesitate to punish any driver that violated road safety laws in the state . (NAN