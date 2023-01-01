.

…As cleric predicts victory for Lagos PDP

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, his running mate, Funke Akindele, and leaders of the party, on Wednesday, paid glowing tributes to the late Mrs Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who died a year ago.

Adeniran Ogunsanya, was the Apex Leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement for Jandor Governoship race before her untimely death a year ago.

Speaking at the first memorial service, held for the deceased at the Jandor’s Office, Liberty House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, Adediran described her as exemplary and selfless leader.

“We desire to glorify God for her exemplary life, her inspirational leadership, and her genuine love for the well-being of the masses while she was here with us,” Jandor stated.

Akindele was emotional when she was asked to speak about the late Mrs Adeniran-Ogunsanya.

The governorship candidate, in her brief comment, stated, “We are still grieving her loss and miss her dearly.”

Akindele, who recounted how she was invited by Jandor to join the PDP in the quest to give residents a ‘fresh breath of life’, said she believes in the popular saying, “Qui sera sera, whatever will be will be.

“I want to celebrate her. I want to also celebrate her children and I pray that God will give me the grace to assist them in whatever capacity.

“We besiege Almighty God to continually grant her eternal rest. Sleep on, our Matriarch.”

Meanwhile, the former chaplain of the Chapel of Light, Alausa, Bishop Awe, has prophesied that Jandor will be the next governor of Lagos state.

Bishop Awe said he deliberately gave Jandor the passage he read in the Bible during the service.

He, however, explained that when he was preparing for the programme, he had it at the back of his mind that during the Thanksgiving after Jandor might have been sworn-in, people will also sing in remembrance of today.

Awe said; “I was the former chaplain of Chapel of Light, Alausa and the portion I gave Jandor in the Bible to read has to do with the promise of God which will come to pass in his life in the next few months.”

Other PDP stalwarts who attended the service also spoke glowingly of the quality of life the deceased led while alive.