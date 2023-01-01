The Akomolafe family of Ido-Ekiti have expressed their appreciation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, state governors, bishops and several other people who contributed to the successful burial of their patriarch, Omo Oba (Dr) Adepoju Akomolafe.

Pa Akomolafe passed on to eternal glory on January 4, 2022 and buried on May 13, 2022.

A statement to commemorate the first anniversary of the passage of the elder statesman, titled, 1st Year Anniversary, A Towering Legend Lives On, was signed by Princess Adenike Adamolekun and Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe on behalf of the family.

The family thanked Obasanjo, Ogunwusi and Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki (Edo) “for their presence, gifts and/or participation in one form or the other during the obsequious of our cherished father”.

Pa Akomolafe was a member of the House of Representatives in the First Republic and Chairman of Statutory Corporations in the defunct Western Region.

Others appreciated for their contributions to the burial of the late elder statesman include Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief John Odigie Oyegun, Chief Segun Oni, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, Brig. Gen. Oluwole Rotimi (rtd.), Brig. Gen. Raji Rasaki (rtd), Maj. Gen. Oladayo Popoola, Hon. Justice M. B. Dongban-Memse, Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha, and other judges of Edo State judiciary, judges of Oyo, Ondo and Ogun State Judiciary, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III, Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba (Capt.) Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro and the entire community of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Adewale Osiberu, The Most Revd (Dr.) Joseph Akinfenwa, Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most. Revd. (Dr.) George Latunji Lasebikan (retired. Anglican Bishop of Ondo Diocese), Rt. Rev. (Dr.) and Mrs. James Olusola Odedeji, Anglican Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, Rt. Revd. Sunday Adewole, Anglican Bishop of Kwara Diocese,

Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Olusola Akanbi, Anglican Bishop of Offa Diocese, and Rt. Revd. Stephen Oni, Anglican Bishop of Ondo Diocese.

Also on the list were Priests and members of All Saint’ Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Venerable Joshua Olu-Ajayi, The Vicar/Archdeacon,

all clergy and members of Saint John’s Anglican Church, Ido Ekiti, the Cathedral Torch Bearers, St James’s Cathedral, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Saint Andrew’s College Old Boys Association, Ekiti Parapo College Old Students’ Association and Igbobi College Old Students’ Association.