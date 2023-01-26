.

—Says ‘Japa wave’ fueling high passport demand

By Johnbosco Agbakwur, Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday said about 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenships in 2022 alone.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, disclosed this at the 64th session of the State House Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Before also said 150 Nigerians renounced their citizenship between 2006 to 2021.

In 2022, however, 159 Nigerians renounced their citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said the massive exodus of Nigerians out of the county in search of greener pastures was responsible for the high influx of people demanding passports.

The Minister said in 2022, the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, issued the highest number of passport booklets totalling 1,899,683 in over seven years.