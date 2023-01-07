The commission in its daily update on PVCs collection issued on Saturday in Abuja revealed that 15,286 of Lagos registered voters who collected their PVCs were female while 17,398 were male.

Ihe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 32,684 registered voters in Lagos state collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) on Friday, Jan. 6.

The commission also disclosed that on the same Friday, 13,703 registered voters collected their voter cards in Edo.

INEC devolved the exercise nationwide to registration area/ward level from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15, after which it will be reverted to its local government offices until Jan. 22.(NAN)