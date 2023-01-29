By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The daughter of the late Sheikh Isyaka Rubiu, a renowned Islamic scholar in Kano, Umma Salama Isyaka Rabiu has unfolded about 10,000 decampees from various political parties in the state that have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shetima.

At a special event she hosted in Kano on Sunday, Ummu Salama also extolled the virtues of Tinubu calling on women to support her project, USIR 2023 Northwest project for Tinubu Shettima.

“Today, we gathered here today, to celebrate these 10,000 people, who made a decision to leave their various political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“These are all card-carrying members of the PDP, NNPC, ADC, PRP, ADP and other political parties, who have decided to leave darkness for light, to leave regression for progress to leave fear and intimidation for honour and integrity.

“As you can see today, these people are today to delineate the unity and progress of the APC as the one and only party in Nigeria. The party that has the interest of the people, the party that wants to keep making Nigeria better and the party that loves Nigeria and Nigerians” she stated.

At the climax of the event, about 5000 decampees from the leading New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) removed their red caps and joined in burning them as a sign of leaving the Kwankwasiya Movement to the APC.

She added that “In the light of the above, I wish to urge all the good people of Kano state to join hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to massively vote for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Hon Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who has shown by his antecedents, track records and boundless capabilities that he will deliver good governance to Kano.

“May Allah make Asiwaju and Gawuna’s choice one that immensely benefits all Nigerians regardless of where they live, their ethnicity, religion and political identities.”

Earlier, the state’s commissioner for Women’s Affairs Dr Zahra’u Muhammad called on women to join politics and free themselves from marginalization in the name of religion saying “it is not true that Islam has barred women from participating in politics.”