By Gabriel Olawale

Access to basic medical healthcare is a major challenge faced by most people living in rural environments in Nigeria. Taking note of the problems associated with the inability to access affordable healthcare facilities and healthcare kits in their immediate environment.

The Delta and Plateau state All Progressive Congress (APC) Campaign Organization in collaboration with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Medical Outreach, BAT MEDICS are taking action to enhance access to free healthcare services, thereby putting joy and happiness in the faces of Residents at the weekend.

The Medical Outreach, which took place at two locations in Jos namely; the Islamic primary school Bauchi road, and Tundun Wada as well as the APC Campaign office in Asaba in Delta State had over 10,000 beneficiaries from the BAT MEDICS initiative in attendance to support the Presidential hopeful of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The outreach witnessed a high turnout of residents at both locations in a move to benefit from the medical treatment of BAT MEDICS including elderly people in an atmosphere full of joy.

While addressing the newsmen, the Director General and Head Convener of BAT MEDICS, Pharm. Ojeje Amin Onimisi, who seems elated at the turnout for the Medical Outreach, explained the reason for the kind gesture by Asiwaju. He stressed that the program is meant to remove the barrier that is preventing poor people’s access to quality healthcare.

He noted that the move is to tell Nigerians that Asiwaju cares about affordable and free healthcare facilities for the benefit of the citizens.

Onimisi affirmed that enough drugs are available for the people. For instance, people with eye challenges, high blood pressure, malaria and Typhoid, among many others will be attended to, as there is enough equipment to take care of them.

According to him, those who are tested and needed surgery will be referred to Jos Teaching hospital and the bills will be paid by Asiwaju.

One of the beneficiaries, who

commented on behalf of others stated, “our joy knows no bounds because most of us have gone to one hospital or the other but couldn’t have access to the required medical services due to financial incapability. We can’t take care of our health challenges, hence, we appreciate Asiwaju Tinubu for bringing free Medical care to our doorstep”. She, therefore, prayed for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that his wish to become the president of this nation will come to pass while promising to do their best by voting for and mobilising for his victory.

Another beneficiary from the Muslim community, Mariam Awwah Ballo said, ” Asiwaju is my second father when I had an accident, someone connects me to Asiwaju and he paid my treatment bills, again I am having eye challenges and recommended glasses were given to me at the Asiwaju Medical Outreach, he is the man that the cap fits”, she said.

Meanwhile, The Chairman of Jos North Local government area, Shehu Bala Usman appreciated Asiwaju for his kind gesture and assured him that the local government would mobilize for him and vote for him.

Similarly, the Asaba director of medicals APC Campaign Council Dr Benson Ayodele Cole, who welcome everyone to the Medical Outreach organized by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Medical Team, explained that the importance of the Initiative is to care for the less privileged who are having health challenges across the state and provide them Medical needs.

A male beneficiary (name withheld) in Asaba appreciated the health Initiative. He said “I was given new eyeglasses due to my eye challenges as a civil servant, this will help me more to read.” Tinubu is the next president of this country, he knows what his people want at appropriate time. He added.