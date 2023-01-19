Japanese weekly news magazine, Shukan Asahi, will end its over 100-year publication history in May, its publisher said on Thursday.

Asahi Shimbun Publications Inc. said it made the decision because the market for weekly magazines was shrinking and revenues from advertisements have decreased.

It said that it would focus its resources more on digital media content and book publishing.

Launched in 1922, Shukan Asahi is known for its focus on a wide range of issues, including politics, economy and culture.

It is said to be Japan’s oldest weekly.

The publisher said that circulation of the weekly Shukan Asahi surpassed one million in the 1950s.

According to the publisher, it sold only 74,125 copies of the magazine in December 2022. (Xinhua/NAN)