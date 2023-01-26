L-R: Col. Charlton Jose, Director of Security, Glocient Hospitalities; Mr. Dele Odufuye, Executive Director, Glocient Hospitalities; Mr. Olujekun Oludayo, Deputy General Manager, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort; Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Executive Governor, Ekiti State; Mr Sharafa Balogun, General Manager, Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort; Chief Ayo Ademiluwa, Manager, Community Engagement, Ikogosi Resort, Mr. Dapo Oriola, Community Engagemnent Manager ,Agbeyewa Farms, Engr. Ahmed Adebayo, Supervising Engineer, Glocient Hospitalities during a working visit of Governor Biodun Oyebanji to Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort in December 2022.

*Says Oyebanji has transformed Ikogosi Resorts

By Dickson Omobola

As Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State celebrates his first 100 days in office, the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr. Niyi Olajide commended the governor for his relentless support for businesses operating in the state.

Olajide, who congratulated the Governor for the many successes recorded in his 100 days in office, said: “We are immensely grateful for the partnership of the Oyebanji administration, which has contributed significantly to the success that all of our business entities in Ekiti State have achieved. We are beneficiaries of the consistent support Governor Oyebanji has given the private sector in the state, in line with his vision of achieving shared prosperity for all stakeholders.”

Olajide also thanked Oyebanji for his intervention in ensuring the restoration of power to Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort after so many years, “which is one of the factors that resulted in the successful revamp of the flagship tourism asset in the state.”

Agbeyewa Farms, one of Olajide’s investments in Ekiti state, is set to cultivate 5000 hectares of land in the state which will employ thousands of local workers in Ekiti state.

Since November 2022, over 100 hectares of farmland have been cleared and planted, resulting in the employment of almost 300 workers, most of whom are residents in Ekiti state.

Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, which has been operated by Olajide’s Glocient Hospitalities since late last year, is fast becoming a tourist destination of choice for visitors within and outside the country due to the extensive world-class resort structure implemented under Glocient’s management.

Beyond leading Agbeyewa Farms, Africa’s budding diverse and dynamic agro-allied farm located in Ekiti state, Olajide also oversees Glocient Hospitalities, concessioner for Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort; Cavista Nigeria, a technology hub in Lagos and Axxees Group, a home healthcare technology company, providing a complete suite of cloud-based software solutions that empowers home health care in Dallas, United States.

Since his assumption into office in October 2022, Oyebanji has held numerous meetings with private investors in Ekiti state while fostering public-private partnerships across industries. He spent most of his Christmas holidays at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort as an active show of support for local tourism in the state. The Governor stated that he will be the number one ambassador for the resort.