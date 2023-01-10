By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian singing duo, Peter and Paul of Psquare fame have recalled how they predicted that African music would take over the world music space 10 years ago.

The duo made this known, after their electrifying performance at the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Award,AFRIMA, which was held in Dakar, Senegal last Sunday.

In a chat with our reporter, Mr P, as he’s fondly called by fans, said what’s happening today is not unprecedented as they warned African music 10 years ago that African music will take over the world stage.

“Look at what’s happening today. We have put Africa music on the world map and we are happy to be among the pioneers,” he added.

On missing those years of not performing together, Mr. P said “It’s normal but the good thing is that even when we broke up, we kept the name and the team strong.”