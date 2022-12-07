By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Wednesday presented a budget proposal of 234.8Billion Naira for the 2023 Fiscal year.

The Appropriation Bill is 34 Billion Naira less than the Budgetary proposal of 2022 Financial year.

This is even as the Honourable Speaker of the House of of Assembly while commending Governor Zulum however appealed to him and other security agencies, to hasten efforts in liberating Gudumbali, the Headquarters of Guzamala local government area of the state, which has remained the only Council area with no civil authority, as there is no human existence since many years ago.

Zulum said, “the sum of N234,831,950,000.00 has been budgeted for the 2023 fiscal year, which is made up N144,175,033,000.00 for capital expenditure and N90,656,917,000.00 for recurrent expenditure to be financed from Recurrent Revenue of N137,846,861,000.00 which will comprise FAAC Revenue of N67,981,950,000, Internally Generated Revenue of N33,171,306,000.00, Value Added Tax of N30,193,605,000.00 and other Federation Account sources of N6,500,000,000.00.

“The Budget will also be financed by Capital Receipts of N95,685,089,000.00 comprising loans and Grants. The 2023 Budget like the 2022 Budget shall be based on the Federal Government Fiscal forecast for 2023 to 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework which is already domesticated for the first time in the State through your support recently”.

It was observed that the Ministry of Finance tops other Ministries with More than 30 Billion which is closely followed by the Ministry of Education with over N28 Billion, while Ministry of Works got about 25Billion.

This also followed by Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement which were appropriated with over N19 Billion each.

Governor Zulum urged the House of Assembly members to give a critical appraisal to the proposal and grant their approval in view of the need to continue with the task ahead of the state.

He also announced that he will soon open the Gwoza – Maiduguri and the Maiduguri- Damaturu routes for night journey since the security situations have greatly improved.

The Governor expressed the hope that his party the APC will be returned elected durind the 2023 General Elections so that he would continue with the good works which his administration started.

Responding on behalf of the legislators, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Abdulkarim Lawan governor Zulum for transparently implemented almost all the promises made in the 2022 budget, despite the security challenges in the state.

He said, with the cordial relationship that exists between the Executive and the Legislature, the Honourable House will study the budget immediately to ensure its speedy passage into law.

Meanwhile, the Speaker used the opportunity to appeal to the Governor and the military to redouble their efforts to ensure return of civil authority in Guzamala Council area which is still a ghost town in the past many years.