By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has felicitated with Christians in Borno State as Christmas is being celebrated today.

In his Christmas message, conveyed yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, Governor Zulum also appealed to all Nigerians to individually and in groups, offer special prayers to God for the 2023 elections to hold without violence in any part of the country.

Gusau in his statement quoted Professor Zulum as saying:

“I happily felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State at the Christmas festival being held this weekend. In our shared creed of hospitality for which Borno has been known for, I respectfully urge celebrants, especially those with means, to extend compassionate support to relatives, neighbours and friends, with less means to enjoy the festival.

“As we know, in Borno State we are uniquely bonded by interesting instances of families, in which siblings from same parents, parents themselves and extended relatives are Christians and Muslims with the same blood in their veins. This, in addition to being fellow Nigerians, makes us one indivisible family in Borno State for which we must continue to respect each other’s beliefs.”

“I use this special moment to kindly urge all Nigerians, particularly religious leaders, to commit our dear country, Nigeria, in sustained prayers to God Almighty, for our resumed campaigns and upcoming elections to hold peacefully across the nation- before, during and permanently after the polls.”

“I humbly urge all Nigerians to pray for peaceful transition especially at the Presidential level, pray for all parts of our country to fully regain peace and stability, pray for our continued unity, our economy and our overall prosperity”, Zulum said in his message.