By Prisca Sam-Duru

Owolabi Grace, popularly known as ZionGrace, is a gospel artiste and the last born of Rev. and Lady Evangelist A. A Owolabi, a retired Baptist Pastor.

As it is with most creatives, ZionGrace discovered at a young age that she was gifted to minister to souls through songs; a talent she however, ignored at first.

“At age nineteen, I sensed the call of God into music ministry but I didn’t yield to the call till 2017. However, on February 24th, 2018, the ministry was inaugurated at First Baptist Church, Akute under the leadership of Rev. Ayo Ojeleye, as Charis Tower Music and Care Ministries”, she explained.

ZionGrace’s songs according to her, are based on the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, covering highlife, oratory, afro and contemporary gospel songs genres.

Even as a graduate of Food Science from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso and Masters of Science in Public Health in view at University of Lagos, the young artiste’s career in music has continued to rise and inspire many.

To her credit are two soul-inspiring albums titled, ‘Mo ri Jesu’, released on February 24th, 2018, with 6 tracks and ‘Alade Mimo’, which was released on January 1st, 2019 with 7 tracks.

In addition to the two albums are

three singles: ‘Ima mmi’ released to the public on February 14th, 2018; ‘Appreciation’ followed more than a year later, precisely on November 6th, 2019 to mark her birthday and; ‘Jesu L’Oluwa’, which hit the music scene on Christmas Day- December 25th, 2020.

And for the season, ZionGrace is set to wow her listeners with the launching and dedication of an Extended Play, EP, on Monday December 26th, 2022. The EP has 5 tracks- 4 new songs: New Dawn, Yahweh, Just Like Thee, Zion Praise³ and IMA MMI- the first single which has been added to be released on digital stores like others.

“Of a truth, faithful is He that calleth. The journey so far has its ups and downs but the grace of God never ceases to work things out. The faithfulness of God is immeasurable”, she says about how life has been since she became a gospel artiste.

In life, challenges are part of growth process and ZionGrace says she has had a fair share of life’s vicissitudes which she keeps surmounting by the grace of God. “There have been times when trusted people tried to take advantage of me as a result of the fact that I was new in the system.

“There are times when my band and I have had to trek miles before getting vehicles when coming from ministrations and stuffs like that, but I thank God Who has been my pillar of support and sustenance,” she added.

The challenges notwithstanding, she has a lot to be thankful to God for. “However, it is expedient to confess that it pays to work with Jesus Christ. He has consistently been faithful; working through us in the annual Worship Experience, and other programmes such as, ‘Evening of Psalms and Hymns’, ‘Annual Bible Quiz’ for children and teenagers, Care for the less privileged, etc.

“He has been a firmly supporting rock. You can trust Him for anything. All good and perfect gifts are from Him and He makes everything beautiful with perfect timely.”