By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has opened up for the first time about her relationship with ex-husband, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.

Yvonne revealed this during an interview on Mercy’s Menu, hosted by her colleague, Mercy Johnson-Okojie; that her ex-husband has neglected their 4-year-old son.

Olakunle and she had been best friends for years before she decided to marry him, according to her.

Jegede acknowledged that there was no abuse of any kind in the marriage.

However, Jegede, addressing how he had been absent, said the only time he saw his child was when she had warned him that if he did not show up, his name would be struck off the child’s birth certificate.

She said, “We don’t talk. he doesn’t come around, he doesn’t call, he doesn’t do nothing.

“I don’t know what it is that could cause a friendship… because apart from the marriage, we had a good, very solid friendship.



“I think I still look at that friendship and believe this thing wey we dey experience now, we no suppose to, at least that friendship wey we get supposed to cover up for somethings,” she noted, switching to pidgin.

“Even the first time wey he come house, when he finally publicly accept say na him pikin I born, I give am ultimatum say if he no come, once my pikin reach five years, I go remove his surname comot for him name.



“Because I have to put Jegede-Fawole for there because I know as I take suffer go America go born the pikin.

“I suffer, I clear my account say this America, my pikin must get another passport.



“I say as long as na only me carry this problem emotionally, financially, otherwise, I’m going to put my name with his surname, so I put a compound name; Jegede-Fawole.

“Your gift is in my hands yet you don’t care.



“You see, one moment I dreaded the most is for my child to wake up one day and ask where is my father and it has started happening.”