Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has assured residents and visitors to Anambra of adequate security, before during and after Christmas and New Year.

Soludo, who gave the assurance in a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, also dismissed the rumours of threats being circulated in social media by unknown persons.

The viral message had listed some roads and junctions in the state as flashpoints where there could likely be attacks, warning residents and visitors to the state to avoid them for fear of possible attacks by gunmen.

Soludo described the piece of information as mischievous, misleading and untrue while assuring that measures had been put in place to ensure adequate security in the state during the yuletide and beyond.

According to the statement, the attention of the Anambra Government has been drawn to a viral message by an anonymous writer, insinuating insecurity in some parts of the state during the yuletide period.

“Some of the measures already in place to make Anambra a hot zone for criminal elements include checkpoints, patrol and response teams to cover various routes in the state.

“We shall use a combined team of Anambra Vigilance operatives and security forces from conventional security agencies,” it stated.

Soludo said the state was also leveraging on technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages, and videos of incidents that will enhance security response and services.

He said those in distress should call 112 and the following Police phone numbers 07039194332; 08039334002, Anambra Government emergency call lines: 07039896429, 09017280990, 09076237441, 08093175528, 09187514891, 09168041120 and 08124153139.

He said his administration was focused on making Anambra the safest state in Nigeria and no misleading information or mischievous write-ups would stop him from achieving this.

“In line with this resolve, I urge the good people of Anambra, residents and visitors to ignore any unfounded alarm meant to infuse fear in them or discourage them from visiting the state,” he said.