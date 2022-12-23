.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the yuletide festivities and efforts at stemming criminality, the Ekiti State Police Command has beefed up security across the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu, on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, said that the Commissioner of Police, Moronkeji Adesina has reiterated his readiness to provide adequate security during the yuletide celebrations.

According to the statement, the CP directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to ensure the deployment of adequate personnel to all places of celebrations in the state.

While warning residents of the state to desist from the unauthorised use of fireworks, they enjoined them to be security conscious and report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood.

The statement reads: “In view of the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Ekiti State Police Command, under the leadership of CP MORONKEJI O. ADESINA, has reiterated its readiness to provide adequate security for all citizens across and ensure there is no security breach before, during and after the yuletide and the new year.

“The CP has directed all the Area Commanders, the Divisional Police Officer and the Heads of Departments to beef up security and ensure the deployment of adequate personnel to all places of celebrations such as worship centres, recreational centres as well as market places, motor-parks and other identified hotspots, not excluding visibility patrol across the State.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police warns against the sale and unauthorized use of fireworks otherwise known as ‘knockout’ or ‘banger’ and he reiterates that the ban on them is still very much in force to ensure that criminal elements do not hide under this guise to perpetrate their criminal activities, while directing the officers and of the Command to ensure full enforcement of the ban on fireworks.

“The CP, on behalf of the Command, while wishing everyone a happy Christmas and New Year celebrations, assures the good people of Ekiti State of an improved service delivery in the coming year, 2023. He equally enjoins everyone to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their environs to the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577.”