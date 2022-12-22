Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In order to ensure a hitch-free festive period, the Osun state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has deployed personnel to strategic areas across the state.

In a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Adeleke Kehinde, the state Commandant, Agboola Sunday at a meeting with officers of the corps, directed Area commanders and Divisional Officers of the corps should ensure adequate deployment of personnel at vulnerable points in the state.

“You are aware that the end of the year period usually witnesses a lot of criminal activities, hence, there is a need for all personnel to be on their toes in order to smoke out criminally–minded people who are hell-bent on frustrating the peace and tranquillity enjoyed by the residents of Osun State.

“Therefore, you are to ensure that deployment covers all recreation centres, worship centres, shopping malls, motor parks, critical national assets and infrastructure. Also, patrol teams and surveillance squads should be fully deployed throughout the period of celebrations, so all citizens can rest assured of the security of their lives and property”, the statement reads partly.

While commending the officers for their resilience in fighting crime and criminalities during the outgoing year, Agboola urged them to tackle crimes and all threats to national security head-on, charging personnel to justify the trust reposed in the Corps by members of the public.

He also appealed to members of the public to assist security agencies by providing intelligence that could lead to the arrest of men of the underworld.

“Security is everybody’s business, be security conscious and when you suspect strange faces and movement in your environment, report to the nearest security agency,” read the statement.