Operatives of the Amotekun Corps outfit on duty in a patrol van.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As Christmas and New Year celebrations come closer, the Ogun State command of Amotekun Corps said it has put in place measures that will ensure hitch-free celebration.

According to the Commander of Amotekun Corps in Ogun State, David Akinremi, who spoke in an exclusive interview with Vanguard in Abeokuta, the state capital, a total of 400 operatives, twenty vehicles and 40 motorcycles will be deployed for patrol during yuletide celebrations.

Read also: Police arrest three suspected IPOB members in C/River

He said there would be robust intelligence gathering, as operatives of the corps are working with its sources for actionable intelligence to checkmate potential threats in every part of the state.

He added that the Corps is also embarking on high visibility vehicular and motorcycle patrols of all the nooks and crannies of the state to deter would be criminal elements.

“We are also embarking on high visibility vehicular and motorcycle patrols of all the nooks and crannies of the state to deter would be criminal elements”, Akinremi said.

“We are also going to do joint patrol and show of force with other security services including the Police, So-Safe Corps, Vigilante Group, among others.”

He called on all indegenes and residents of the state to be conscious of their immediate environment, report suspicious persons to security agencies, and avoid undue exposure of valuables.

He added that they should ensure that bushes around their homes are cleared for visibility, stressing that they should check their environment properly before approaching their house gate to be sure to no one is lurking around waiting for them or been trailed by potential criminals.

Akinremi also advised the people have telephone contacts of different security outfits in their neighborhood.