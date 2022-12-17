The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has massively deployed personnel to public places including worship centres to ensure adequate security ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This is according to a statement by NSCDC Director Public Realations, Mr Olusola Odumosu on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, ordered commanders at state and national levels to deploy additional plain clothe and uniformed officers to the field, including public places, for effective patrols to address criminality.

“About 85 per cent of our entire workforce shall be deployed to public places, worship centres and other areas of congregation such as amusement parks, gardens, shopping malls, markets, motor parks, train stations including airports and seaports,” he said.

Audi urged the personnel to ensure the safety of lives and protection of public assets and infrastructures in their respective domain.

He further ordered them to conduct constant patrol of every nook, crannies, black spots and flashpoints during this critical period of celebration when crime is most prevalent.

He also charged them to develop and deploy a very strong and purposeful intelligence network around essential and critical national assets and infrastructure, to eliminate significant vulnerabilities during the yuletide.

The CG tasked officers and men to remain committed to enforcing law by arresting anyone who posed threat to national security.(NAN)