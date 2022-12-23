File photo

The Kaduna Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it had deployed no fewer than 3,000 operatives across the state to protect critical national assets.

The NSCDC Commandant, Idris Adah, said in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer DSC Habeeb Badamasi on Friday in Kaduna.

Badamasi said the commandant approved the deployment across the 23 local government areas of the state, to guard against any breakdown of laws and order during the festive period.

He said the officers would protect lives and property, and also guard against theft of national assets during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He advised residents to always report suspicious criminals in their environments, for prompt arrest and prosecution.

He also assured residents of the safety of their lives and properties and urged them to always be law abiding.

He appealed to the public to complement NSCDC’s efforts by giving useful information on persons, acts and incidences capable of thwarting peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He further advised the law abiding residents to take advantage of the increased routine patrols with surveillance in this challenging period, to rid suspected spots of criminal elements.

He warned criminals and terrorists to repent and be law abiding citizens, else they would face the consequences of their action .

He advised members of the public to go to bed with their eyes closed as NSCDC officers and men were fully on ground.