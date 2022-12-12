By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Nigerian Immigration Service NIS has pledged its resolve to fast-track passport processing for all Nigerians coming home this Yuletide.

Accordingly, the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, CGIS Isah Jere Idris has directed the immediate setting up of Diaspora Desks in all the nation’s international airports in order to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home this period and who may be desirous of processing their passports.

“In line with this, CGIS has also directed passport offices across the country to give priority attention to such citizens living outside the country and their families bearing in mind that most of them have specific time of returning to their countries of residence”, said DCI Anthony Akuneme, the Service Public Relations Officer.

He said the CGIS affirmed the commitment of the Service to continue rendering effective and efficient service delivery to all Nigerians both at home and abroad, as well as non-Nigerians who are desirous of using any of the service windows.

“Recall that this fast track passport process for this Yuletide commenced few weeks ago with the opening of passport offices on Saturday and will continue until 31st January 2023”, said Akuneme.